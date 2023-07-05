Developer Selected for St. E's Campus Reuse Plan

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System announced the selection of a development group to lead the reuse plan for the St. Elizabeth Medical Center campus.
Buffalo-based law firm Rupp Pfalzgraf was selected. The five-company development team will collectively provide information on architecture, transportation, engineering, planning, community engagement and market feasibility."
Utica and MVHS announced earlier this year that they would be teaming up to "accelerate the redevelopment" of the site.
"The entities will split the cost of having Rupp Pfalzgraf develop a plan for reuse. The plan will involve community engagement, take into account the surrounding neighborhood and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023," a release states.
Rupp Pfalzgraf has helped redevelopment efforts in Buffalo including past projects at Elmwood Crossing, Lancaster Square at Gates Circle and Corning Hospital.
"As part of the agreement, the partners included several principals for the reuse:
Genesee Street frontage: provide a mixture of uses consistent with the Genesee Street corridor as it exists within that section of South Utica.
Remainder of the property: provide upscale, single-family residential development with a mix of ownership styles (attached and detached).
Scale, style and architecture reflective of the surrounding neighborhoods and commercial districts.
Engaging public spaces, including public art, shade trees and four-season amenities that encourage outdoor gatherings, commerce/markets and recreational activities.
Sustainable design, resource efficiency, green infrastructure and urban canopy, and preservation of natural areas," a release states.