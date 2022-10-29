'Developing Awareness in the Stroke of Time' provides health tips for seniors

UTICA, NY - It's estimated that every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. is having a stroke. Every 3 1/2 minutes, someone dies from a stroke. In fact, strokes are the leading cause of disability.
That's why Saturday, on World Stroke Day, a special event called “Developing Awareness in the Stroke of Time” was held at the Schuyler Commons Apartment Complex. It was designed to make sure folks know what to do if they suspect they, or someone they know, might be having a stroke.
Medical professionals who specialize in stroke care and treatment were there to answer questions. Stroke survivors were also there to tell their stories.
"The important thing is to get care quickly,” says MVHS Stoke Outreach Nurse Shari Bolton. “If you can get to the hospital within 3 hours of the onset of symptoms, we would be able to take care of you quicker. If you have a clot we'll be able to give you medication, or else physically remove it. If you can get care quickly, then you're not going to be as disabled as someone who waited 3 or 4 hours to go to the hospital to begin with”.
Folks who attended the event also got an up close look at a Mercy Flight helicopter as well as an ambulance from Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance.