Diaper Drive with the Diamond Dawgs: Bring a Pack of Diapers for Admission to the Game

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Diaper Bank has teamed up with the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs to collect diapers for those in need.
The event takes place on Thursday, July 27 at Veterans Memorial Park in Little Falls at 6:30 p.m.
If you bring a pack of diapers to the game, it gets you in the doors.
“The Fellows Program of Central and Western New York has participants create and carry out a project that will impact children birth to five, who are impacted by poverty," Nicole Keyser of the MV Diaper Bank said.
"Our Fellows team, made up of Chantel Eckert, Mike LaFlair, Nicole Keyser, Meega Wells, with guidance from our team advisor Tammy Marshall in partnership with Herkimer County Public Health, created the Mohawk Valley Diaper Bank to be able to provide supplemental diapers free of charge to families in the Mohawk Valley on a monthly basis. The diaper bank was created to be able to provide children birth to five the free diapers in order to help families have better physical, emotional, and financial well-being. The diaper bank is reliant on donations from the community to help support the diaper needs of the families," Keyser said.
Veterans Memorial Park is located at 247 Burwell St, in Little Falls.