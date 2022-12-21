 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 17 to 22 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue Friday night
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

DMV extends Commercial Learner Permits for one year

  • 0
Utica DMV computers down, office closed temporarily

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The DMV has extended the validity of Commercial Learner Permits (CLP), making them valid for one year instead of six months, in an effort to help support the commercial driver industry that is experiencing a national shortage.

“The need for new commercial drivers is critical so we are doing all we can to facilitate the licensing of qualified applicants. By extending the validity of the commercial learner permit from six months to one year, we are streamlining the process and making it easier and less costly for those who would have to renew to get on the road,” Mark Schroeder, DMV commissioner and chair of the governor’s traffic safety committee said.

Applicants who were issued an original document on or after Dec. 27, 2022 will be given a one-year permit. Those who recieved a six-month document with an expiration date on or before June 26, 2023, will be given the option to renew for another 6-months.