DMV extends Commercial Learner Permits for one year

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The DMV has extended the validity of Commercial Learner Permits (CLP), making them valid for one year instead of six months, in an effort to help support the commercial driver industry that is experiencing a national shortage.
“The need for new commercial drivers is critical so we are doing all we can to facilitate the licensing of qualified applicants. By extending the validity of the commercial learner permit from six months to one year, we are streamlining the process and making it easier and less costly for those who would have to renew to get on the road,” Mark Schroeder, DMV commissioner and chair of the governor’s traffic safety committee said.
Applicants who were issued an original document on or after Dec. 27, 2022 will be given a one-year permit. Those who recieved a six-month document with an expiration date on or before June 26, 2023, will be given the option to renew for another 6-months.