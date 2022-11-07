DMV issues a major focus in Oneida County clerk race

UTICA, N.Y.-- The closure of the Rome DMV in may due to staffing issues caused headaches for many Oneida County residents. The candidates for Oneida County clerk have differing opinions on how to ensure the office stays up and running. Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren feels that increasing staffing is the answer.
"In order to stay open, you need bodies there, you need people there, not just a machine or even a phone call, you need to talk to a person that knows what they're doing and the best way to do that is to appropriately pay them and that will get things back up and running," Smajic-Oren said.
Her opponent, Republican Mary Finegan says the office needs to be modernized.
"It really has to be modernized. Modernization is key in moving forward," she said. "I think it means ease of service for customers, which is what we want and it certainly won't do away with any jobs, it will just be simple transactions, even getting your place in line. Things to make things easier for the customer."
Another issue faced by the DMV is the myriad of languages spoken in the Utica area. Each candidate had differing opinions on how to address this issue.
For Smajic-Oren, more translators will help solve the problem.
"Obviously using translation services, I believe the county has some there too, but also hiring bi-lingual people and I think that's one of the reasons why the Utica office is different and tends to be backed up because often times you have people who come in with a translator and that doubles the time almost," said.
Finegan once again feels modernizing may be the answer, saying that "You have a person coming in who speaks a different language and maybe that day their interpreter is with them, again, maybe it's a simple transaction, they don't need to wait in line for 35 minutes. They can go to the kiosk; they can get what they need done."
Another issue at the forefront of the county clerk's race is the modernization of the county's record keeping. Smajic-Oren wants to streamline the process of digitizing the records.
"There is an issue now. I am very much into scanning things and modernizing systems so you can find them easily and the public can easily get their records if they wanted to. So, I would streamline things to be online as well."
Modernizing records is an area that Finegan has vast experience in during her time as Whitestown town clerk.
"Record retention and record management is a very large issue at the county," she said. "I think it's something that’s been put on the backburner a little bit and it’s something that I really am passionate about. I wrote a grant for the Town of Whitestown, which was a records management grant in 2008 and I was granted that was granted and it really helped us modernize and I am hoping to do the same thing."
When asked what their first order of business would be should they be elected, each candidate had a different answer. For Smajic-Oren, it will be the DMV. "I believe that it's the DMV that needs my attention first, especially with this new budget, I don’t know what I will be able to do this year. But, definitely the DMV, whatever I can do to keep it open, to get people in there."
For Finegan, it will be staffing. "I certainly want to hit the ground running; I want to make sure that staffing will be my first order of business. I'd like to look at the positions and where they are and how everyone's feeling and I'd like to get some feedback from the employees, because they know the jobs."