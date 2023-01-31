DMV partners with SUNY Empire State providing college credits to employees

NEW YORK -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Monday they have partnered with SUNY Empire State to provide college credits to eligible employees, which can be used as general learning toward any undergraduate program.
To be eligible, employees must have completed all three components of DMV’s New Employee Training Program (NETP) which include license, registration and enforcement. They will also have to complete a customer service component. Current employees must have completed the training in 2013 or afterward to be eligible. Those who have can receive six college credits from SUNY Empire, saving them $2,015 in tuition fees.
“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to help our employees gain new skills through training and to advance their careers, so we are very excited to roll out this new partnership with SUNY Empire. The flexibility that SUNY Empire provides will allow all our employees throughout the state to take advantage of this opportunity. This partnership is one of many initiatives we have introduced as part of a strategic effort to attract and retain top talent and make careers at the DMV even more rewarding,” DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner, Christian Jackstadt said.
The DMV recently created a team to focus on improving the work-life of its employees. Projects include flexible telecommuting and advanced supervisor training. The DMV has also become the first agency in the state to offer some of its career exams online.