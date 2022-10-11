DMV reminding customers to exchange peeling license plates

ALBANY, N.Y – New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Mark Schroeder is reminding vehicle owners they can exchange any New York license plate that is peeling, for free.
“We are encouraging New Yorkers who have peeling license plates to get new ones, without any charge, to avoid the risk of being ticketed and having to pay a fine. We do not want that to happen to our customers, so we made the process to replace peeling plates as easy as possible.” DMV Commissioner, Mark Schroeder said.
Anyone who wants the next available standard plate number can email the DMV at dmv.sm.peelingplates@dmv.ny.gov. Be sure to include the current plate number in the subject line as well as some additional information including name, address, phone number, peeling plate number and a photograph of the plate. A new registration and windshield sticker will then be mailed back to you along with the new license plates.
Customers should not return peeling plates to the DMV and should instead destroy them. When disposing of peeling plates, the DMV recommends using a permanent marker to cross out the plate number. Old plates can also be recycled at a local scrap metal yard or recycling drop-off station.
If you wish to keep the same plate number you already have, you will need to mail a completed Application for Replacement Plates - Keep Same Plate Number, a photograph of the peeling plates and a $20 check or money order, payable to “Commissioner of Motor Vehicles.”
A new registration and windshield sticker will be mailed separately from the plates once the DMV receives the information. License plates showing natural ageing, chips or cracks are not eligible for a free exchange. Those wishing to exchange those plates with natural aging must pay a $28.75 replacement fee.
For more information on returning peeling plates, visit the DMV website.