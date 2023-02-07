DMV rolling out new print-on-demand inspection stickers

NEW YORK -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will now have print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates, providing enhanced security, adding vehicle-specific information on the sticker.
The new print-on-demand inspection stickers, will be printed at inspection stations and have a different appearance than past inspection stickers. The sticker color will continue to change based on the expiration year.
“This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV. This change is part of our efforts to transform the DMV’s customer service. The stickers will also enhance security by having information about the vehicle printed directly on them,” DMV Commissioner, Mark J.F. Schroeder said.
Some customers are already receiving the new stickers the transition is expected to be complete by the end of the year. Although, customers may continue to see valid inspection stickers in the previous sticker design until the end of 2024.