DNA match helps police solve 1980 murder on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a DNA match has helped police solve the murder of a 20-year-old woman who was killed in 1980.
Prosecutors in Suffolk County on Long Island say Herbert Rice was the attacker who killed Eve Wilkowitz in 1980 after raping and strangling her. Rice died of cancer in 1991.
Wilkowitz was attacked as she walked home from a train station in Bay Shore on March 22, 1980.
Her body was found three days later. Authorities exhumed Rice’s body, and they say genetic analysis of his DNA found it matched semen found on Wilkowitz’s body.