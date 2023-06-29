Documented History of Bears in Oneida County Going Back to 1634

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Yes, there was another black bear sighting in Oneida County. Viewers have been sending us their videos and pictures from when they spotted a bear in their yard.
Living at the foot of the Adirondacks, bear sightings are not completely unheard of in Utica and the surrounding area. There have been increased encounters this summer. (You've probably noticed our unwavering coverage. It can seem unbearable at times.)
One of the first mentions of bears in Oneida County was from December 26, 1634. It's from Arent Van Curler and His Journal of 1634-35 (actually journal of Hermen van den Bogaert), which appeared in the locally published book Early Histories and Descriptions of Oneida County New York compiled and edited by G. Martin Sleeman.
"The first European to visit Oneida County, that left a written record, was a Dutch surgeon Hermen van den Bogaert," page 11 of the book states.
On December 26, 1634, the journal mentioned being "offered two pieces of bear's bacon to take with us on the march..."
Although not a reference to a sighting, it was an early mention of a bear.
The Early Histories book printed The Early History of Clinton, an 1848 lecture by Othniel S. Williams.
In the lecture, Williams mentioned that the "bear in those days was a nuisance, being destruction to green corn and certain death to young pigs."
The days being referenced are the 1790s.
"I will not go into particulars about the farmer in a neighboring settlement, who, after feeding his drove of hogs from the cornfield, in counting them over the fence, found that a bear had added himself to the number, nor the alarm among the porkers, when the unwelcome guest was discovered," the lecture continued.
Another documentation of a bear sighting in the lecture included an incident from fall of 1790, while walking on a path, residents heard rustling in a cornfield, and upon searching for the noise, they discovered two bear cubs destroying corn.
Another resident reported on that same day seeing a larger bear "quietly on the steps of his door..." It was believed this was the mother bear of the cubs destroying the corn.
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, it's currently estimated that "a minimum of 6,000-8,000 bears [are] in areas open to hunting."
The DEC states that 50 to 60 percent of the bears inhabit the Adirondack region, while 30 to 35 percent inhabit the Catskill region and 10 to 15 percent inhabit the central-western region.
In addition, "feeding bears creates human-bear conflicts," the DEC states.
"When bears learn to obtain food from humans, they can become bold and aggressive. Deliberate and intentional feeding of bears is illegal in New York."
They also say that "feeding bears is bad for bears."
Click here for the link to the DEC website dedicated to black bears.