DOE requiring NYS schools to drop Native American mascots or risk consequences

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Education (DOE) is now requiring all New York State schools to drop any Native American Imagery or names as their mascots or risk consequences.
Herkimer BOCES Superintendent, Sandra Sherwood said the new requirement did not come as a surprise to her, stating that the Education Commissioner made the new requirement a focus area for the upcoming school year, six or seven months ago.
At least eight districts in NewsChannel 2's viewing area will fall into the category of having Native American Mascots. Sherwood believes historical background will play a big part in the switches.
"I think it's going to be a matter of what is the historical nature. And I do believe that probably upstate New York has heavy Native American influences so many will trace back," Sherwood said.
According to the DOE they are still developing regulations for the new requirement and issues will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
Districts will have until the end of this school year to comply with the directive or risk the loss of funding and even school officers such as the superintendent.
Sherwood says that both schools under Herkimer Boces that use the current mascot, West Canada Valley and Richfield Springs, have already started discussions about the change.
The state recommends any districts that have questions about the process, reach out to schools that have already retired their mascot.