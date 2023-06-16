 Skip to main content
Dog Abandonment in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WKTV) -- A frightened dog was tied to a vegetable stand in Herkimer near Tractor Supply Co. Wednesday night.

He was found around 11:30 p.m. in the rain.

Now, he is being cared for at the Herkimer County Humane Society.

Shelter officials are confident he'll be ready for adoption soon and are already getting inquiries. Officials also say that they're talking to people familiar with the dog and his owner.

They added that if the person responsible for abandoning the dog is charged, the person might end up on the Animal Abuse Registry, meaning they couldn't own an animal for 10 years.

