Dog rescue organization to hold fundraiser, first birthday party for pup named Mel

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Kindred Spirits Dog Adoption is holding a first birthday party for a pup who many believed wouldn't make it past six months old.
Melon, a French Bulldog, was born with health complications including a serious heart condition and multi-organ complications that required thousands of dollars in medical expenses. He was taken in by Kindred Spirits as a hospice case at just three months old. Mel has already had surgery to help him along, and will require a few more, but with the help of Kindred Spirits, "Mel" will celebrate his first birthday on June 10.
Fittingly, Kindred Spirits is holding Mel's 1st Birthday party as a fundraiser to help the organization raise money to help more animals and to help with Mel's future surgeries.
The organization takes in dogs who are medically complicated and often require significant veterinary care to get them healthy enough to be adopted.
Another program "Love to Give" takes on senior dogs who have been surrendered by their owners and end up in shelters. The rescue pays for all veterinary care and medications. These dogs end up going into "permanent" foster homes to live out the remainder of their days with a family, instead of in a shelter.
"Come, Sit, Stay, Paw-ty Time" is a celebration of Mel and a fundraiser. It is being held Saturday, June 10th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Activity Center located at 139 East Hamilton Street in Sherrill. Dogs are welcome to come too. Tickets are ten dollars for adults, five dollars for kids ages 6-14 and admission is free for kids up to age five. Families can buy a package for four or more people for $25.
Venmo @cindysiddon or use paypal at www.PayPal.me/ksdainc to make a donation or tickets can be purchased at the door.