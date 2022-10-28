DOH educates public on stroke awareness

NEW YORK -- Ahead of World Stroke Day on October 29. and Stroke Awareness month which is November, the New York State Department of Health (DOH) is educating the public to be aware of the risk factors, signs and symptoms of stroke.
According to the DOH, stroke occurs when a clot stops the blood supply to the brain or when a blood vessel bursts and causes a brain bleed.
“Stroke is a deadly health emergency that has a significant impact on communities of color. The State Health Department remains resolute in its commitment to eliminate the systemic inequities that contribute to disparities in health outcomes. We will continue to pursue and promote equity in health care to improve health care and overall health for all New Yorkers,” State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.
A report by the DOH found stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in New York.
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America provides free screenings during the weekdays, using a virtual format. There is no minimum age or any insurance prerequisites. They do encourage everyone, regardless of age to get a screening.
