DOH reminding public not to overuse or misuse antibiotics

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Health is reminding the public that the overuse and misuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic resistance.
Antibiotics only work on bacterial infections and the Health Department urges you not to seek antibiotics unless your healthcare provider deems it necessary.
“Antibiotic misuse and overuse pose a serious threat to the health of patients in New York, the United States, and globally. In their struggle to survive, bacteria are always changing and can evolve to develop resistance to antibiotics. That could have a devastating effect on patients, now and in the future,” New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.
For more information on antibiotic resistance and what you can do to prevent it, visit this website.