Dolgeville voters pass capital project

Dolgeville, N.Y. -- Dolgeville Central School District voters approved a $15.8 million capital project that includes maintenance and renovations to aging facilities, upgrades to the bus garage and athletic facilities.
The $15.8 million project included two propositions. Voters approved the first proposition, 331 to 74, which includes extensive work at the school building, bus garage, and field upgrades. The second proposition - which includes enhanced athletic facility work - was approved 279 to 124.
"We'd like to thank all of the voters who came out today and supported the district," said Superintendent Joseph Gilfus.
Work on the approved project will begin during the summer of 2023 and conclude around September, 2024.