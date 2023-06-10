Dolgeville, N.Y. -- Today marks day two of Dolgeville's Violet Festival.
Day one started last night with the festival's opening ceremonies, but today they kicked the festivities off with a parade.
For some Dolgeville Residents, Violet Fest is the most anticipated local event of the year. The festival is considered so good that it has even been nominated for an Undisputed Excellence Award.
The festival had vendor stalls, food stands, live music, craft shows, garage sales, talent shows, and quite a bit more. The full list of daily happenings can be found on the Dolgeville Violet Festival Facebook page.
The festival ends on Sunday with a live performance by the Northern Outlaws band.