Don't be a victim of charity scams this holiday season

NEW YORK -- The New York State Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) is reminding everyone to be weary of charity scams this holiday season.
The DCP says it's important to make sure the charity you're donating to is legitimate. They have created a guide to help donors recognize the difference between a worthy cause and a scam.
“After a major event such as a natural disaster, tragedy, or as the season of giving unfolds, scammers prey on the good intentions of people and take money that could otherwise help individuals and programs in need. In order to ensure that donations go to the right place, we encourage New Yorkers to research and confirm charity claims before making a donation,” Secretary of State, Robert Rodriguez said.
Many times, fraudsters mask themselves as a well-known organization or the government when in fact they are not either. According to the Federal Trade Commission, almost 2.8 million people across the nation have been reported victims of charity fraud.
The DCP has given these tips to help prevent donating to fraudulent charities:
1. Check the legitimacy of the charitable organization
2. Learn how to detect a phony charity
3. Designate your donation
4. Pay attention to vague claims
5. Resist high-pressure tactics
6. Find out who's behind the crowdfunding request
7. Do not disclose personal or financial information to unsolicited requests
8. Avoid giving cash
9. Don't assume
Just remember to check out the charity before donating. It's easy to do especially with holidays coming up. It's better to check the legitimacy so your money does go to a good cause.