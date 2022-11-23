Don't forget to recycle this holiday season

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- It's no secret that Americans produce more trash during the holiday season compared to other times of the year, but did you know it's an extra one million tons of waste, per week?
So with Thanksgiving here don't forget to recycle. Below is a list from the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority with details on what items can be recycled and how:
Cartons: Cartons like those that contain broth, juice, milk or cream can be rinsed and placed in your curbside recycling bin.
Aluminum Foil: Aluminum foil sheets and trays can be recycled in your curbside bin as long as they are free of any food residue.
Cooking Oil: Cooking oil is recyclable even after it has been used. You can place your cooking oil in an unbreakable, leak-proof container no larger than five gallons and bring it to the Utica EcoDrop for recycling.
Cardboard Boxes: Cardboard boxes that go in your refrigerator or freezer are not recyclable. This is because they have a chemical in them that keeps them from breaking down if they get wet. Recycling mills are not able to remove this chemical from the paper fibers that make up the cardboard, therefore they are a garbage item. Boxes that go in your pantry can be placed in your curbside recycling bin.
Leftovers/Food Waste: After the big feast, try to share, freeze or compost whatever food is leftover! Food waste is approximately 22% of the waste stream that ends up in the landfill. Instead of putting food waste in your garbage, you can bring it to the Utica EcoDrop so it can be disposed of at our Food2Energy Facility. Here, your food waste will be turned into electricity instead of going to the landfill!
Other Recyclables: Don't forget about all the other everyday recyclable items you may come across this Thanksgiving! This includes plastic cups, glass jars, paper bags, metal cans and plastic containers!
All authority facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving but will reopen the following day, Friday for regular business.