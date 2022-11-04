DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome.
According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
Work on the project isn't over yet though, work will continue until the end of November and until them drivers will still see lane and shoulder closures.
Drivers are reminded to slow down while in these work zones for not only the workers but themselves.