Dreamland Theatre Music & Arts Festival focuses spotlight on Varick Street

UTICA, NY - The Dreamland Theatre Music & Arts Festival took place Saturday at Sickenberger Lane on Varick Street. That area of Varick Street was blocked off to traffic.
The festival is the brain child of former resident Lukas Sunderlin. Sunderlin, who now lives in Los Angeles, was in Utica back in May to film a music video for local artist Nick Vanderwood.
Admission to the Dreamland Theatre Music & Arts Festival was $20, and featured the premiere of that music video, as well as various performances by other local artists. There was also a flea market and food vendors along the closed off portion of Varick Street.
“You know, anytime you get like-minded people together, especially artists, people that are inspired, something good can always come out of it” says Sunderlin. “I don’t think it’s for lack of having the resources to do something that’s fun or exciting, it’s just a lack of organization right now. That’s what we’re trying to do right now, through our community building effort, is bring these people together and inspire each other to push the boundaries of what’s possible in this town”.
Organizers of the Dreamland Theatre Music & Arts Festival say they’d like to see it become a regular occurrence in Utica.