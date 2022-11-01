Drive-thru collection at Sangertown to benefit local veterans and their families

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A drive-thru food collection to benefit local veterans and their families will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sangertown Square.
The mall is collecting non-perishable items and ready-made meals such as cereal, pasta, sauce, canned fruit, tuna, peanut butter, boxed potatoes, ramen, soups, boxed rice, and more.
“With higher food costs this year, veterans and their families continue to face difficult times and struggle to put food on their tables. Our annual food drive with Feed Our Vets is designed to help local veterans in our community facing these difficult times, especially as we head into the holiday season,” said Victoria Orilio, marketing director for Sangertown Square.
Sangertown Square and Feed Our Vets are partnering to host the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the parking lot next to PiNZ.