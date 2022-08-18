Driver charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Davenport crash

DAVENPORT, NY (WKTV) - State Police in Oneonta have charged 39-year-old Adam Bright of East Meredith in connection to a fatal crash back in May.
Bright is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while impaired by drugs and reckless driving.
The arrest stems from an investigation into a head-on crash that occurred on May 26, 2022, on State Highway 23 in the town of Davenport.
Troopers responded to the collision at approximately 4:00 a.m., which involved a minivan and a tractor trailer.
Bright was operating the minivan and was airlifted to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Bright’s passenger, 43-year-old Stacey Stachow died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital.
Bright was located by Troopers on August 17, 2022, and processed at SP Oneonta.