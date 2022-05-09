 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 15 to 25
percent this afternoon, east winds gusting up to 15 mph and very
dry conditions will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Drivers react to gas prices hitting new record high in Utica

Gas prices race back near record highs

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline rose to $4.328 a gallon, and pictured, a customer holds a fuel nozzle at a gas station in San Francisco, California, on April 27.

UTICA, N.Y. - The cost of gas continues to rise, hitting a record high Monday both in the Utica area and statewide. Some local residents expect it to get worse. The reaction to the increased price of gas is really, “When will it stop?” 

“It really does hurts us because that's extra money we have to put into gas some of us may have it some of us may not, some people save for a rainy day some of us don't,” said Chris Carter, local resident. 

AAA reported Monday the average cost of gas was $4.51 statewide and $4.47 in the Utica-Rome area.

Drivers say the 15 cents they saved last week in the Utica area could be used towards other bills. Instead, it’s going down the drain--or in this case into the gas tank. 

“We have to pay it, we have to go to work, have to go grocery shopping,” said Sal Barbero, Umpire for Mohawk Valley Baseball Association. He added, “I try and do all my shopping in one day...just went to four places today, just to get everything done in one day.” 

Vacation travel has also hit a record high. With the cost of gas, plane tickets, groceries, and pretty much everything, residents say they feel like they hit a wall. 

"Coming out of the pandemic we wanted to go out and do things but now we can't because of gas prices going up… so we can't travel and do the things we want to do," said Cynthia Jakubowski. 

County and state caps on gas tax are scheduled to go into effect next month, which could bring prices down by 20 to 25 cents.

