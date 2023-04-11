 Skip to main content
Drivers reminded to use caution near farm equipment on the road

  Updated
Law enforcement is advising drivers to be cautious when driving near farm equipment as farmers are out and about planting crops this spring.

As farmers start planting crops this spring, drivers will likely encounter more farm equipment on the road, especially in rural areas.

Law enforcement and local leaders came together at a Clinton farm Tuesday to remind people to be cautious when driving near tractors and other farm vehicles, which usually go about 20 miles per hour.

"If you have a car that is driving at 55 miles per hour, and he sees this sign, which is roughly designed to be spotted at 400 feet, if a car's driving at 55 miles per hour and a farm tractor is driving at 20 miles per that's average, you've got seven seconds to react to seeing this, step on your breaks, or you will have impact," said Benjamin Simons, a local farmer.

Farm vehicles have reflective orange triangle signs, which signify a slow-moving vehicle, so drivers can easily see them.

