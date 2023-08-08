Drones in the Park Introduces Kids to the Fun of Flying

UTICA, N.Y. -- GreenUtica, the New York Energy Zone and Indium Corporation took learning to new heights today.
Drones in the Park is a program for kids aged eight to 12 to learn how to fly unmanned aerial systems and get a better understanding about the careers they could have if they like it.
It wasn't just take offs and landings.
The drone demonstration today also included races and obstacles.
Mekenzie Rizzo, HR assistant at Indium Corporation said, "We love to be able to provide opportunities within STEM programs, so this was an opportunity to get kids to learn a little more about science, have fun playing with drones [and] learn about that. But [it] kind of sparks that interest..."
And the big surprise of the day at Drones in the Park?