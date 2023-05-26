Dueling bottle bills in committee in Albany

ROME, NY (WKTV) - Bottle bills introduced in the New York State Senate and Assembly aim to increase the handling fee for redemption centers to help them stay in business.
Currently, redemption centers in New York get a three-and-a-half cent cut of the five cent deposit when you return your cans and bottles. That amount hasn't changed since 2009 when water bottles were added according to Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, (D) 119th Assembly District.
One bottle bill in the Senate and Assembly S7428, ups the handling fee to five cents for each beverage container accepted. That bill also keeps your deposit at five cents.
Assemblywoman Buttenschon and State Senator Joseph Griffo, (R) 153rd Senate District agree that the bill that keeps the deposit at five cents and increased the handling fee paid to any dealer or operator of a redemption center from three and a half cents to five cents and allows permit deposit initiators to retain 53 percent of the balance outstanding accumulate din the refund value account due to unredeemed bottle deposits.
Another bigger bottle bill, S237-A, introduced this year aims to up the deposit to ten cents. That bill would also add wine, liquor, distilled spirit coolers, cider and wine products to the definition of 'beverage'. It would provide the handling fee of six cents for each beverage container accepted by a deposit initiator from a dealer or operator of a redemption center.
Both lawmakers we spoke with said they cannot get behind the latter bill.
"That would expand to other bottles including milk, and I have to say that to me that is a stretch," said Buttenschon. "I have heard from many of our local convenience stores, liquor stores, and so on and they question where they are going to accept these."
"Some of the small liquor store are concerned with how this will impact them," Griffo said. "At this point in time, I have concerns with this bigger bottle bill expansion because a lot of the parties that will be impacted, the Farm Bureau, the National Federation of Independent Businesses have weighed in with a lot of concerns."
"I'm not adverse to where they (redemption centers) would gain a couple more cents," Griffo said. "But that could be done independently without having to look at this bigger expanded bottle bill."