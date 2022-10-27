Dunham Public Library hosting educational program on Social Security Benefits

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Dunham Public Library in Whitesboro announced Thursday, they will be offering a free program to educate the public on Social Security Information.
This one-hour financial education program is designed to help those who attend, how to maximize their Social Security benefits before beginning to collect them. Individuals can also get answers to any questions they may have regarding Social Security benefits.
Social Security Claiming Strategist and President of Retirement Solutions, LLC, John Kalil will also be there to speak.
The program is free to attend however due to COVID restrictions, seating is limited and registration is required before the event. To RSVP, please contact the Library at (315) 736-9734.
The program is for those aged 55-70 and will take place on Nov. 10 from 6-7 p.m.