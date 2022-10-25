Dunkin Donuts 'Star Donut' campaign raises $100,000

UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin Donuts announced on Tuesday, that $100,000 was raised during the 2022 edition of its annual "Star Donut" Charitable Campaign.
Local Make-A-Wish kids and their families gathered at the Dunkin Donuts on North Genesee Street, to celebrate the accomplishment with a Halloween party.
They were able to enjoy Spider-themed donuts, hot chocolate and some other spooky treats. Dunkin's mascot, "Cuppy" was also at the event to help the kids decorate their DIY Halloween donuts and take photos.
This was the 10th consecutive year of the campaign and in total, the campaign has raised almost $750,000 since its start in 2013.