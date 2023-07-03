DWI Arrest After 'Property Damage Collision' at The Veterans Memorial Park in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- New Hartford Police Department responded Saturday night to a property damage collision on Genesee Street, near the North-South Arterial.
When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck off the road on the grass park area of the Veterans Memorial Park.
Police determined that the truck was operated by Brian Lemaire, 29, of Westmoreland.
"While on scene, officers determined that Lemaire was operating the vehicle while he was intoxicated," police said. "Lemaire was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, failure to keep right, refusal to submit to a breath test, operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device and operating an uninspected motor vehicle."
Lemaire was taken to the NHPD and released on traffic tickets.
He's expected in Town of New Hartford Court at a later date.