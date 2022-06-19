Eagles Club hosts annual Fathers' Day fishing derby

UTICA, NY – The Fraternal Order of Eagles, located on Cosby Manor Road, held their annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby Sunday.
Dads, along with their sons and daughters spent a beautiful day together trying to hook the big one. Even the moms got in on the fun.
Once caught, the fish were measured then released back into the fishing pond.
It didn’t matter to these dads if any fish were reeled in or not, what mattered to them was being able to spend some quality time with their families.
“It’s kind of a magical thing,” said Ryan Crigger, the derby’s official fish measurer. “We all try to spend as much time as we can with our fathers on Fathers’ Day. We try to make it so they have a place to go and can enjoy time with their kids, and the kids can enjoy time with their fathers.”
Trophies were awarded to the boy and girl who caught the biggest fish.
After the fishing was done everyone enjoyed a nice meal of hot dogs, hamburgers, and pizza.