Early-Morning Oneonta Fire at Garden Center

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Oneonta fire investigators along with State fire investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning fire at a garden center.
Calls came in just after 4 a.m. today for a fire at New Asbury Gardens.
Oneonta Police were on a routine patrol when they smelled "wood burning" on River Street and went to investigate.
The Oneonta Fire Chief tells our crew on scene that the fire started in the back building where there's a shop and garage.
The fire burned through the wall and upstairs into an empty apartment.
Those tenants moved out just last week according to the owner of New Asbury Gardens.
The reason State Fire investigators were called in is because of the possibility of hazardous material.
The owner tells our crew the fire could've been from lithium batteries; however, the chief could not confirm that as the cause at this point.
The official cause is still under investigation. The Oneonta Fire Department is conducting the investigation at this time. State Fire was called in due to potential hazardous materials.
According to fire officials, the building suffered smoke damage and nobody was injured.