Early voting begins in New York State

Utica, N.Y.-- The polls opened for early voting in New York State Saturday Morning at 9 AM. Primaries for Utica Mayor, Rome Mayor, 4th Ward Councilperson in Utica and Several County Legislator positions in Oneida County. Herkimer County's ballot includes two legislator primaries and several town primaries. In Otsego County, the ballot includes the primaries for County Representative in Oneonta and Richfield. Early voting runs through Sunday, June 25th.
Polling places for early voting are:
Oneida County
- MVCC Alumni Center, Room 116
- New Hartford Town Hall
- South Rome Senior Center
Herkimer County
- Little Falls Library
Otsego County
- Foothills Performing Arts Center
- Meadows Office Complex