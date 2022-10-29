Early voting begins

UTICA, NY - The midterm elections are just over a week away, but some voters are getting an early start.
Early voting began Saturday for the November general election, with New York voters casting their ballots for governor, state senate and assembly, as well as congressional offices.
Early voting began in 2019 for New Yorkers after state lawmakers passed a bill approving an early voting measure.
This year, due to redistricting, some voters have been to the polls at least three times already. No matter when you vote, on Election Day, or early, it's just important that you get out and do so.
"Study the candidates,” says Glenn Smith of Utica. “Study the issues, and get out there and vote. It's very simple. There'll never be a crowd, unfortunately you might miss the potential for a bake sale if you vote early”.
Early voting continues throughout the week. Election Day is Tuesday November 8.