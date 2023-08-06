East Utica Classic Charity Golf Tournament

UTICA, N.Y. -- East Utica Classic held its annual Charity Golf Tournament this morning at Valley View Golf Course in Utica.
The Tournament was created in 2011 as a way to give back to those in the local community who are in need. Since then, thousands of dollars have been given to numerous people in the area as a way to assist them with their needs.
208 golfers participated in the Golf Tournament and 175 volunteers helped make the event happen.
Joe Cracchiolo, President and Co-Founder of East Utica Classic said the organization goes through a process to pick multiple beneficiaries each year, and then donates 100% of the donated money back into the community.
"We want to do as much as we possibly can to help the local community," he said. "We were born here, we were raised here and we love it here."
Cheyenne Dorsagno and Erica Keshler Raspante are the two main beneficiaries from this Tournament.
If you'd like more information on how to donate money or become a potential recipient, you can visit East Utica Classic's website. A link to their website is provided here.
The non-profit organization began in 2011 and does multiple charity events each year with the primary focus of giving back to the local community.