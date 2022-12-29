EBT card users should protect themselves from 'skimming' devices

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul is reminding those who have received government assistance through an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to protect themselves from 'skimming' devices, which are used to steal those benefits.
Thieves are placing the skimmers over card reading machines at stores, the skimmer copies all the card and PIN information. The thieves use that stolen data to create a duplicate of the card, which allows them to use the benefits.
"It is unconscionable that thieves are stealing SNAP benefits from some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers. I urge all EBT card users to stay vigilant and protect themselves, and I thank Senator Gillibrand and the New York Congressional delegation for their efforts to address what has become a national problem," Hochul said.
There are steps EBT users can take to keep their cards safe:
· Protect benefits by shielding the PIN pad when entering numbers
· Change PIN frequently and do not share it. It is recommended to change the PIN after every transaction.
· Check EBT account regularly for any charges you don't recognize or authorize
· If a transaction is unexpectedly declined or you receive an error code, contact the EBT Customer Services Helpline