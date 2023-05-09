EDF holds open house on proposed Columbia Solar and Battery Storage project

ILION, NY - An open house was held at Francesca’s in Ilion Tuesday evening to provide information on the proposed Columbia Solar and Battery Storage project.
EDF Renewables, the company in charge of the project, hosted the open house to inform residents of how it was going and how the project would affect the area. Some of the information shared with the crowd included financial donations the company has made to the area, and plans to introduce something called agrivoltaics, which is a type of farming that would allow certain crops to grow along side and underneath the solar panels. Following the presentation EDF officials answered questions submitted by the audience.
The 22 hundred acre Columbia Solar and Battery Storage project includes parts of the towns of Columbia, Litchfield, and Winfield. A recent survey of residents in those communities shows that, of those that responded, 78% are opposed to the project.
“There are numerous reasons for why folks oppose it and have major concerns,” says Town of Columbia resident Nathan Seamon, who opposes the project. “From loss of farm land along with all the negative environmental and health concerns that come with it”.
“We really haven't been able to review the survey and its results, but I think that underscores the reason that we're out here having meetings like this,” responded EDF Director of Development for NY State, Jack Honor. “I just think we need to keep working on that and educating the community about the benefits of this project”.
Some of those benefits include the payment of over $1 million in property taxes and direct payments, in just year one alone, to the county, towns, and schools where the project resides. This is in addition to the jobs that the construction and maintenance of the site will bring to the area as well.