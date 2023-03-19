Edmeston, N.Y.-- An Edmeston man was arrested after an investigation into reports he had a sexual relationship with a minor. 48-year-old Charles Bodie the third of Edmeston was charged after an investigation by state police, homeland security and the sheriff's office. Officials say that the investigation revealed Bodie engage in sexual acts with a minor victim over several months. Bodie also allegedly sent indecent material to a minor while employed outside of New York state. Homeland security and state police were able to arrest Bodie as he returned to New York state. He was charged with 2nd degree rape, criminal sex act, dissemination of indecent material to minors, obscenity and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Otsego County jail while waiting for arraignment. The sheriff's office says more charges are expected.
Edmeston man charged with rape
BenKinne
