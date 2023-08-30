1-Day PGA Golf Clinic in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Are you a beginner or intermediate golfer looking to improve your game?
A PGA professional will be in Utica to help.
Mohawk Valley Community College will host a PGA Golf Clinic with PGA Professional Dustin Jones.
Jones is also the owner of Hole in One Golf Center in Whitesboro.
The clinic, Fall into Golf, will be Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
Fall into Golf will take place in the Jorgensen Center Field House at the college's Utica Campus on Sherman Drive.
The event will cover all facets of the sport.
The cost of the golf clinic is $30 for the public or $20 for MVCC employees. Fall into Golf is free for MVCC students.
To buy a ticket to the golf clinic, visit www.mvcc.edu/tickets or contact the Box Office at 315-731-5721 or email boxoffice@mvcc.edu.