2 Local Teens Receive Firefighter Association Scholarship

UTICA, N.Y. -- As students are gearing up for college, two local teenagers are being recognized by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.
Natalie Rieben of Oriskany and Nathan DiStefano of Frankfort were awarded the 2023 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship.
Both received a certificate and a scholarship for $1,500.
Rieben was recognized for her volunteer service in the community from Ken Holmes, member of the FASNY Board of Directors.
And DiStefano was recognized for his volunteer service in the community from Brian McQueen, member of the FASNY Board of Directors.
Rieben and DiStefano are two of 25 students to receive this scholarship.
"Scholarships are awarded on the basis of an applicant’s volunteer service to his or her community, such as serving with a local fire department, scouting, church, school, work with senior citizens, fire prevention, and other projects. Additional criteria include consistent demonstration of good character and completion of a written essay," a release stated.
Since she was a kid, Rieben has been responding to calls and attending conventions because of her father, who is a 33-year veteran of the Oriskany Fire Department, as well as a member of FASNY.
“This scholarship means that I get to attend college with the help of my FASNY family,” Rieben said.
She plans to attend MVCC this fall, where she'll study business administration.
"The Gerard J. Buckenmeyer FASNY Volunteer Scholarship program is made possible each June through the generous donations of individuals, fire departments and auxiliaries. This year, Provident Agency Inc., the provider of the accidental death and dismemberment insurance for FASNY members, has again provided major underwriting support to help FASNY award scholarships to young volunteers. FASNY would also like to recognize the support and coordination provided by the Association’s administrative team in their Albany headquarters for their help in processing the applications and awards, as well as the hard work of the volunteers of the FASNY Scholarship Committee in supporting the program throughout the year," a release stated.