2 Whitesboro High School educators receive Excellence in Teaching Award

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Two teachers from Whitesboro High School have been recognized for their hard work and commitment as educators.
Both Stephen Costanza and Sara Stamboly-Warner were two 54 educators across the state chosen as recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award this year.
The awards recognize teachers who are dedicated to student success and seek to continue to grow through professional development.
The recipients will also receive a $5,000 stipend to apply toward professional learning opportunities to further develop their skills and support student growth.
Costanza teaches science at the high school and Stamboly-Warner is a physical education teacher.