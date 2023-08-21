$248,000 Grant Awarded to SUNY Poly Professor

MARCY, N.Y. -- SUNY Poly Assistant Professor of Physics Dr. Shing Chi Leung is the recipient of a National Science Foundation Launching Early-Career Academic Pathways in the Mathematical and Physical Sciences grant totaling more than $248,000.

The grant will be used for a project that "will use new measurements to build a new generation of models detailing supernova explosions. The grant will also enhance the participation of students from historically excluded and currently underrepresented groups in the Mathematical and Physical Sciences research field, collaborating with The Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program (CSTEP) for developing research projects with these students," a release stated.

Vice President for Student Affairs Marybeth Lyons said that the college takes great pride in providing services that support students' academic progress.

“I commend Dr. Shing Chi Leung and CSTEP Coordinator Andrew Cotronea for their hard work on this collaborative effort, which will provide ample research opportunities for CSTEP students, aiding in their efforts to pursue professional licensure and careers in STEM and related fields," Lyons said.

Leung said that “studying supernovae is central to astrophysics because it is connected to a number of fundamental questions, including: where do all the chemical elements in the universe come from?”

"On top of that, supernova explosions often involve very extreme environments and fundamental physics, which are difficult to reproduce in terrestrial laboratories. Therefore, studying supernovae provides a glimpse of these unknown landscapes. I thank the National Science Foundation for this grant, which will advance this important work as well as provide tremendous research opportunities to under-represented and economically disadvantaged students,” Leung said.

More from SUNY Poly: "Dr. Leung explains that the chemical abundance pattern in stars and the surrounding gas may reveal how their predecessor stars explode. There are some high-resolution measurements of the Perseus Cluster (which involves thousands of galaxies) and very early galaxies. The chemical composition of the Perseus Cluster can reflect how supernovae explode in general. However, results show discrepancies with classical models of supernova explosions, raising the need to revisit them. Using new measurements as constraints, Dr. Leung and participating students will build a new generation of supernova models. In this project, they will build a pipeline to simulate how a star evolves, from the beginning when it is a zero-age main-sequence star, all the way to its end as a supernova. They will then find the physical parameters that reduce the discrepancies, before building a catalogue of supernova models using multi-dimensional simulations. The catalogue will represent how stars of different masses and ages explode," a release stated.

