$248,000 Grant Awarded to SUNY Poly Professor

MARCY, N.Y. -- SUNY Poly Assistant Professor of Physics Dr. Shing Chi Leung is the recipient of a National Science Foundation Launching Early-Career Academic Pathways in the Mathematical and Physical Sciences grant totaling more than $248,000.
The grant will be used for a project that "will use new measurements to build a new generation of models detailing supernova explosions. The grant will also enhance the participation of students from historically excluded and currently underrepresented groups in the Mathematical and Physical Sciences research field, collaborating with The Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program (CSTEP) for developing research projects with these students," a release stated.
Vice President for Student Affairs Marybeth Lyons said that the college takes great pride in providing services that support students' academic progress.
“I commend Dr. Shing Chi Leung and CSTEP Coordinator Andrew Cotronea for their hard work on this collaborative effort, which will provide ample research opportunities for CSTEP students, aiding in their efforts to pursue professional licensure and careers in STEM and related fields," Lyons said.
Leung said that “studying supernovae is central to astrophysics because it is connected to a number of fundamental questions, including: where do all the chemical elements in the universe come from?”
"On top of that, supernova explosions often involve very extreme environments and fundamental physics, which are difficult to reproduce in terrestrial laboratories. Therefore, studying supernovae provides a glimpse of these unknown landscapes. I thank the National Science Foundation for this grant, which will advance this important work as well as provide tremendous research opportunities to under-represented and economically disadvantaged students,” Leung said.
