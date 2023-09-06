$300,000 for Utica City School District to Support 10 Teacher Residents

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica City School District received $300,000 in funding for a teacher residency program to grow the workforce and support retention.

Utica's portion—$300,000 to support 10 teacher residents—comes from the first round of funding in the $30 million Empire State Teacher Residency Program.

The funding announcement was made today by Governor Kathy Hochul at an event at the United Federation of Teachers.

"Governor Hochul signed legislation to direct the State Education Department to issue guidance to school districts for developing programs to attract underrepresented candidates into the teaching profession and legislation to develop and implement programs to prevent workplace violence in public schools," according to the governor's office.

From Hochul: “Teachers take on the vital role of educating and preparing our children for a successful future, and we have the responsibility to ensure they have the necessary resources and training to support them in this important task,” Hochul said. “We’re working hard to build a world-class public education system in New York and our investment in our teachers is a core component of our success.”

The first round of funding was for $11.9 million and distributed to multiple state school districts and BOCES.

The money will help create two-year residency opportunities for graduate-level K-12 teacher candidates.

"Governor Hochul signed legislation (A68A/S2140B) which directs the Commissioner of the State Education Department, in consultation with institutions of higher education, to issue guidance to school districts and boards of cooperative educational services for developing programs to attract underrepresented candidates into the teaching profession and to identify existing funding available to school districts for such purposes," according to a release.

Syracuse City School District was also part of round-one funding. The district received $1.5 million to support 50 teacher residents.