5 Nonprofit Organizations Receive Funds from The Alexandra G. Kogut Memorial Fund

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- The Alexandra G. Kogut Memorial Fund has distributed $9,500 in funds to five nonprofit organizations within Herkimer and Oneida County.
The "donor-advised fund" was created by Becky and Mark Kogut back in 2013 at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties to honor the memory of their daughter, Alexandra.
Several grants have been awarded each year over the last decade to programs and organizations that share Alexandra's kindness and interests.
The organizations that received grants this year are the Big Moose and Game Club, the Clinton Youth Foundation, The House of Good Shepherd, Thea Bowman House and the Utica Public Library.
"Grants awarded through the fund are geared toward programs and organizations that reflect Alexandra’s interests, including swimming and her love for children," a release stated.
"The Alexandra G. Kogut Memorial Fund's dedication to transforming the lives of vulnerable children is truly commendable," Laura DeStefanis, director of philanthropy, marketing and communications at The House of the Good Shepherd said. "Their support has not only strengthened our Kinship Foster Care Program but also ignited hope in the hearts of countless families by providing the necessary resources and support to ensure that children who have faced difficult circumstances thrive while in the care of their extended family."
