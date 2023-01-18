Advocates travel from Utica to state capitol asking lawmakers to prioritize improvements in education

UTICA, N.Y. – Local parents, educators, students and community members traveled from Utica to Albany Wednesday to call on state leaders to prioritize child care and education.
In her State of the State Address on Jan. 10, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would invest more than $2 billion to improve and expand public education, full-day pre-K and tutoring programs to address pandemic learning loss.
Groups from across the state headed to the capitol to encourage state lawmakers to build on Hochul’s proposal and use the funds to create a path toward universal child care and education equality.
Members of the local Alliance for Quality Education and Citizen Action of New York also joined the trip.
“There’s power in people, there’s power in unity. We are parents, staff, teachers, even the youth; we want to give them a voice more than ever…they’re in the schools. It’s just to show people power and that we’re tired and we demand justice for our kids. Not even justice, we demand for resources to be equalized and for them to be met, again, where they’re at. Each child deserves that,” said Enoshja Ruffin of Citizen Action of New York.
The group met outside the Price Chopper in North Utica to board a bus and head to Albany around 9 a.m.