Albany conference gives students chance to learn about government

FILE - View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. A bipartisan commission tasked with redrawing New York's congressional districts has until Tuesday to agree on new boundaries — or risk having Democratic lawmakers seize control over a reapportionment process voters hoped would minimize gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)