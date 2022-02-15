 Skip to main content
Albany conference gives students chance to learn about government

  Updated
Assembly chamber

The League of Women Voters in the Utica-Rome area are looking for student nominations for the annual Students Inside Albany Conference.

The event aims to provide sophomore, junior and senior students insight into how government works. Workshops at the conference include ‘Media Perspective on Public Policy Issues’ and ‘How Does NYS Government Work?’

Two local students will be chosen from Oneida and Herkimer counties.

The conference will take place May 22 - 25 in Albany.

For more information on the conference or how to apply, click here.

Applications are due Feb. 22.

