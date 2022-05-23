Anthony LaPolla resigns from Utica school board

UTICA, N.Y. – A member of the Utica Board of Education resigned Monday after serving on the board for four years.
Robert Cardillo, vice president of the school board, says Anthony LaPolla violated the board’s residency requirement by moving to New Hartford last year.
According to the eligibility requirements from the New York State School Boards Association, members must be residents of their districts continuously for one year before the election, although there are exceptions in some districts.
LaPolla’s term would have been up next year, so the board must now decide whether to hold a special election to fill the seat, appoint someone or leave it vacant.
The board will discuss how they will move forward during executive session on Tuesday night.