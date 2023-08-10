Area Libraries Receive Funds for Construction Projects

UTICA, N.Y. -- Libraries across Oneida, Herkimer and Fulton counties are receiving funds to improve construction.
Mid York Library System has a total of four libraries being awarded more than $222,000.
The four libraries are from the 122nd Assembly District.
Assemblyman Brian Miller is the current representative of the 122nd.
Kirkland Town Library, Sherrill-Kenwood Free Library, Sullivan Free Library and Waterville Public Library received the funding.
"The funds were from the $34 million provided in the 2022-23 state budget and are for capital improvement," a release stated.
"I am pleased to partner with my local libraries to highlight their good work and to bring attention and funding to their capital needs," Miller said.
"Each library has been diligently thinking about how they can improve access, make their facilities more energy efficient and expand their space for more programs," said Miller. "I applaud the work of each library board and librarian at the Kirkland Town Library, Sherrill-Kenwood Free Library, Sullivan Free Library and Waterville Public Library. The important work you do to give access to resources and opportunities for continued and supplemental learning to residents of all ages is essential," he said.
Those are not the only libraries to receive financial support.
Herkimer County libraries were awarded funding, too.
Those include Frankfort Free Library, Little Falls Public Library, Old Forge Library, and Poland Public Library.
In Fulton County, Gloversville Public Library also received state funding for construction projects.
These libraries are just some of the 197 libraries statewide to be chosen.
"The Frankfort Free Library is set to receive $22,595 in state funding to address exterior safety concerns, including the installation of a retaining wall, fencing and energy-efficient lighting. The Little Falls Public Library is set to receive $270,194 to install a new elevator and upgrade the existing elevator to provide full building access. The Old Forge Library is set to receive $42,582 to rebuild concrete stairs, replace broken sidewalks, replace the loose gravel path with a paved path and install security cameras. The Poland Public Library is set to receive $48,825 to install insulation in walls and floors in the upper level and the basement of the original library, and also upgrade electrical and windows to improve energy efficiency. And finally, the Gloversville Public Library is set to receive $181,140 to transform three empty lots into parking and outdoor programming spaces," a release stated.
Assemblyman Robert Smullen of the 118th Assembly District said that he's "very excited about the opportunities these funds have provided our community libraries."
"The resources and quiet spaces libraries provide the public are important and should be preserved. To see these repairs made to such historic buildings is incredible, and I can't wait to see them in person when completed," he said.