Articulation Agreement Between Hartwick and SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College have entered into an articulation agreement that allows SUNY Oneonta Students to easily transfer into Hartwick’s Nursing Program after their sophomore year.
The agreement is partly due to about a 4% shortage of Nurses in the local area.
Hartwick College President Darren Reisberg met with SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle in December of 2022 to work out the details.
"Recognizing the severe Nursing shortage that we’re facing, not just right here, but beyond, we all knew that time was of the essence, and we worked very hard to quickly get to this point."
This is the first of what could be a number of different partnerships between the two institutions. They’re already looking into building programs around Health Sciences in an effort to fill non-healthcare positions, like Accounting or Human Resources.
"This is part of our efforts to jointly come together and think about creative ways to recruit more students to come to both of our institutions because I think both of our institutions see the success of the other as critical to the success of Oneonta and the Region."
The agreement signed takes effect immediately, but Nurses coming from SUNY Oneonta would have had to have planned ahead, as the course requirements for Hartwick's Nursing Program are slightly different.
"The issue is that you know since this wasn’t a program that had been in motion last year, it’s possible that there aren’t any 2nd year SUNY Oneonta Students to have thought ahead to take the necessary courses."
Hartwick recently developed a program that allows students coming from Otsego and surrounding Counties to come to Hartwick for tuition and fees that is the same as SUNY Oneonta. Students outside the region would pay regular tuition less financial aid.
"At Hartwick average tuition for our students in practice is approximately $25-$27 thousand even though our sticker price is higher than that, and that’s because of the significant financial aid, institutional aide that we give to our students."
The Nursing Program is not open to students who were previously matriculated at SUNY Oneonta. Students entering into the One-Hart program must earn a minimum of a ‘C’ in all prerequisite courses and have an overall GPA of 3.0 to remain in the program.