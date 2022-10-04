Automotive technology teacher at OHM BOCES wins Harbor Freight's teaching excellence prize

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – An automotive technology teacher at Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES has won one of Harbor Freight’s teaching excellence prizes.
John Stratton was one of 20 teachers across the country to receive a $50,000 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
Teachers receive $15,000 while their programs get $35,000. The check was presented at BOCES Tuesday morning.
The purpose of the Tools for Schools prize program is to support and invest in skilled trades education in public high schools.
“More than ever it is important because of the trade schools we have across the country that don't get the recognition they deserve at times. And this is a way to recognize those great teachers, like Mr. Stratton, who has the ability to teach students in his automotive class a trade that he has done for over 19 years here at BOCES, that has made an impact on so many lives and they are able to take that and proceed to a career path,” said David Zinizola, district manager at Harbor Freight.
The winning teachers come from a variety of skilled trades programs, including automotive, construction, carpentry, industrial technology, welding, agricultural mechanics and machining.